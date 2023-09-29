Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Olivia Wilde + More!

NICK CANNON SAYS MARIAH CAREY WAS HIS ‘ROCK’ DURING BATTLE WITH LUPUS: Nick Cannon shared his appreciation for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, during a recent appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast. “She was my rock, man,” Cannon said, highlighting how Carey supported him when he was first diagnosed with lupus in 2012. “She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me [and] my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios.”

KIM KARDASHIAN’S ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’ CHARACTER CALLS OUT OLIVIA WILDE: The American Horror Story writers went there with Olivia Wilde and the Don’t Worry Darling drama on Wednesday’s (September 27th) episode. Kim Kardashian’s character, Siobhan, is giving advice to Emma Roberts’ character when she says, “We are going to pull a Wilde card. As in Olivia Wilde … Don’t mention what happened and wait until everyone forgets slash low-key gaslight the people that do ask and make them think that they’re the problem. Because, you know, sexism.”

CHELSEA HANDLER EXPLAINS THAT SHE DOES NOT HAVE A NEW BOYFRIEND: Chelsea Handler is making it clear that she does not have a new boyfriend, after the comedian shared a video of herself kissing a man on the cheek to her Instagram stories recently. “This is my baby. He is full of love and positivity and his body is my wonderland,” she wrote at the time. Many outlets started reporting that she had a new boyfriend following her split from Jo Koy last year, but the Chelsea Lately star quickly cleared things up. “Now my publicists are calling me,” she said on her Instagram stories. “I did not announce new boyfriend on Instagram. That man is a bartender right next door to my house in Mallorca and that’s why he’s my baby.”

TOM SANDOVAL SAYS HE WAS ‘VERY, VERY CLOSE’ TO COMMITTING SUICIDE DURING THE HEIGHT OF #SCANDOVAL: Tom Sandoval released a new podcast on Thursday (September 28th) called Everybody Loves Tom, and shared on the debut episode that he “felt very, very close [to suicide]” after it was revealed that he had been cheating on his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix, with their friend and Vanderpump Rules costar, Rachel Leviss. “Your world just starts collapsing itself and you cannot see outside of your feelings,” Sandoval said. “Your peripheral goes away, your sense of thinking about future, about like, ‘Oh come on,’ like, you’re ability to snap out of it goes away.” He added that he is “so, so glad” that he had friends who were there for him.