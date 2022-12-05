Nick Cannon Is Hospitalized With Pneumonia

On Friday (December 2nd), Nick Cannon shared photos of himself in a hospital bed and revealed that he had come down with pneumonia. The Drumline actor was diagnosed with Lupus 10 years ago.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” he captioned the post.

“Don’t trip though,” he continued, telling fans that he didn’t need “any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest.”

Cannon added that this illness comes after performing a sold-out Wild ‘n Out show at Madison Square Garden. “Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior,” he wrote.