Nick Cannon Is Going To Be A Father … Again

This may or may not come as a surprise, but Nick Cannon is going to be welcoming even more babies to the world. On Tuesday’s (June 7th) episode of the Lip Service podcast, Cannon said, “Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor announced in January that he would be welcoming his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. In 2021, he fathered three children: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and baby Zen, who died in December due to brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott.

Per his therapist’s suggestion at the time, Cannon tried celibacy. After losing Zen, he said he was experiencing depression and fell off the wagon. “So in December … the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all,'” he said.

“I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f—— like crazy,” Cannon added.

Time will tell how many kids the Wild ‘N Out star has in tow. “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…,” he said on the podcast.