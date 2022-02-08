Nick Cannon Is Given A Vending Machine Full Of Condoms

Talk show host Nick Cannon recently received a very subtle message. On Monday (February 7th), Cannon posted a picture of himself standing next to a vending machine full of condoms to Instagram.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” the comedian wrote.

Cannon recently announced he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. He also revealed that his therapist encouraged him to practice celibacy after learning about Tiesi’s pregnancy.

“That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this].” Cannon’s practice of celibacy began after he welcomed four children with three different women to the world in less than a year.