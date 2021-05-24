Reports say that Nick Cannon is expecting his seventh child with Alyssa Scott, a model on his Wild 'N Out show. Scott announced her pregnancy online with a photo from a maternity shoot. She captioned the photo, "Zen S. Cannon."

When someone asked if Nick was the father, she responded with heart eye emojis. Cannon welcomed a child with Brittany Bell in December. They also share a four-year-old son. Cannon is also the father of 10-year-old twins Morrocan and Monroe Cannon.

He is also expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa.