Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 11th Baby
On Thursday (November 3rd), Alyssa Scott confirmed that she is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s baby. This will be their second child together and Cannon’s 11th overall.
Scott posted photos from a nude photoshoot with the Drumline actor to Instagram to announce the news. In the intimate snapshots, Cannon can be seen kissing and touching Scott’s belly. “a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she captioned one of the posts.
The Wild ‘N Out costars welcomed their first child together, baby Zen, in 2021. Sadly, Zen died five months later due to brain cancer.