Nick Cannon Blames Oscars Slap On ‘Red Table Talk’

Nick Cannon isn’t holding back when it comes to how he feels about Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. On a recent episode of The Daily Cannon, the Wild ‘N Out star blamed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards on the newly canceled show.

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s— out of Chris Rock,” Cannon said. Referring to the show as “that toxic table,” Cannon said, “Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face.”

The Drumline actor added, “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s— about y’all.”