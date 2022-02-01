Nick Cannon Announces That He’s Expecting His Eighth Child

Nick Cannon confirmed on his show Monday (January 31st) that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon began the show with a series of tweets that poked fun at the fact that he is having another baby. Then he said that he’s in a “great space,” as he shared a photo from the “gender reveal” party that he and Tiesi hosted on Saturday (January 29th). The pair are expecting a boy.

This news comes following the death of Cannon’s son Zen, who passed away at only five months in December 2021 due to brain cancer. Cannon shared Zen with musical artist Alyssa Scott.

On his talk show, Cannon said that he knew of Tiesi’s pregnancy before Zen’s death last month. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’ No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected,” he said.