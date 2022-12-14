Nicholas Cage Thought He Was An ‘Alien’ When He Was A Child

When Nicholas Cage went to the doctor’s office as a child, he was “shocked” to learn that he was human. The Family Man actor told Rampstyle magazine that he truly believed he was an alien when he was younger.

“I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet,” he said. “My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien.”

The Face/Off actor added that he had trouble building relationships with other people and that this led him to acting. “I had difficulties connecting with other people. When I saw David Bowie in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ I realized I needed to do something, so I became an actor,” he shared.