NFL Removing ‘End Racism’ Message From End Zones For Super Bowl

The NFL is changing the messaging in the end zone for Super Bowl LIX, replacing the “End Racism” message with “Choose Love” and “It Takes All Of Us.” This marks the first time since February 2021 that “End Racism” will not be featured in a Super Bowl end zone. The NFL stated that the change was a reflection of recent events, including the January terror attack in New Orleans and the plane crash over Washington D.C. The decision also comes as President Trump plans to attend the game, however, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirmed the league’s commitment to diversity initiatives this week, despite Trump’s hatred of the programs. (Us Weekly)