Next James Bond Movie On Hold As Producer Clashes With Amazon

The James Bond franchise’s future is on hold due to strained relations between producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon, following the company’s acquisition of the iconic Hollywood studio MGM. A stalemate over creative direction has stalled the development of a sequel to No Time To Die (2021), with Broccoli resisting Amazon’s proposed “Marvel-style” expansion that would include spin-offs and TV series. Those concerns about the company being the right fit for Bond have led to tensions and delays in the franchise’s progression. Despite the impasse, it has been confirmed that the next Bond actor will be a British man in his 30s, but no official decision has been made yet. (WSJ)