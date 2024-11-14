Next James Bond Actor Will Be A Man In His 30s, Producers Confirm

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, producers of the James Bond franchise, disclosed in an interview with The Independent that the next actor to play Bond will be male and likely in his 30s, committing to the role for at least a decade. They also expressed openness to casting a person of color. With no successor to Daniel Craig yet confirmed, the next Bond film likely won’t hit theaters until at least 2026, potentially marking one of the longest intervals between Bond films (No Time To Die came out in 2021). Rumors have been flying for months that 34-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Kick-Ass) is the front-runner for the role. (The Independent)