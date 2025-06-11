New Wonder Woman Movie in Development, Confirms James Gunn

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn revealed in an interview with EW that a new Wonder Woman movie is “being written right now.” This upcoming film will mark a fresh start for the character, with Gal Gadot not reprising her role. Alongside this movie, there is also an HBO series in the works focusing on Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira. Gunn mentioned that this project is progressing slowly but steadily. The Wonder Woman movie is part of DC Studios’ lineup of upcoming projects, which includes films like Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and Dynamic Duo. The David Corenswet-starring Superman film drops July 11th (Variety)