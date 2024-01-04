New Video Shows Ian Ziering Started Physical Altercation With Bikers

A new video has been released documenting the brawl between Ian Ziering and a group of mini bikers on New Year’s Eve (December 31st). Taken from a different angle than what was originally shared by TMZ, the video shows the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor starting the physical altercation.

In the clip, the group of mini bikers circles Ziering’s car, which was stopped behind another car on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s unclear whether Ziering’s car was hit, but the Sharknado actor can be seen getting out of his car and shoving one of the bikers off their bike. From there, the all-out brawl ensued.

Ziering’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Brian Austin Green, shared a video to his Instagram stories on Tuesday (January 2nd) to comment on the incident. “My boy Ian Ziering got in a fist fight on Hollywood Boulevard with five dudes and f—— beat them, did it, did his thing. He’s a monster. He’s f—— incredibly fit, obviously,” Green said. “I would not suggest to anyone to fight people, especially not now, in this climate. But you know what? All turned out well. Z, I love you, brother. You’re a f—— beast. Good on you.”