New Video Shows Alec Baldwin Pointing Gun At Camera Before Fatal Rust Shooting

On Monday (April 25th), the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released footage showing Alec Baldwin brandishing the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust—moments before the tragedy took place.

The video shows Baldwin sitting in a church pew donning Western attire. He reaches into his jacket, pulls out a revolver, and points it at the camera two different times. This footage was taken the same day that Hutchins was shot and killed by Baldwin with the same revolver.

The Sheriff’s Department also released text messages between prop master Sarah Zachry and another crew member. “Alec never liked anything fake like guns and even the rubber knife. He always wanted the real knife, but eventually I gave him the rubber without him knowing. He always wanted his real gun,” she wrote.

In a statement, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said, “The investigation is not complete. The Sheriff’s office is still awaiting essential reports and will not be completing their investigation until those reports have been submitted. The District Attorney’s office must wait until the complete investigation has been turned over by the Sheriff’s Office. Once we receive the completed investigation and conduct a thorough and deliberate review of all evidence, a criminal charging decision will be made.”