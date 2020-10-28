New ?Saved by the Bell? Trailer Gives First Glimpse of Peacock Series

Good news for fans of the Bayside High gang from the late-1980’s/early 1990’s – the ‘Saved by the Bell’ gang is back! Well, most of them. A new trailer shows a first look at Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen reprising their roles of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski—the lovebird couple we all remember. Also in the trailer in Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who played A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

The trailer looks deeper into the story line, as well, where Zack has become the governor (that’s right!) who closes several underfunded high schools, leaving area students to attend Bayside, where his son Mac attends school. Who else is at the school? Jessie’ son, Jamie, who is a student – and AC is the gym teacher! Insert hilarity here. Notable omissions include the other two members of the gang – Lisa Turtle and ‘Screech’. The show premieres Nov. 25 on Peacock.