New ‘Meet The Parents’ Movie In Development With Original Stars

A new Meet The Parents movie is in development, with original stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner in early talks to return. Screenwriter John Hamburg, who worked on the original and its sequels, is penning the script, while the director has not yet been announced. The franchise’s first movie focused on a nurse (Stiller) struggling to win over his girlfriend’s domineering father (De Niro), and the series went on to enjoy massive box office success, with the 2000 film grossing over $330 million globally and its 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers earning $522 million worldwide. (Source)