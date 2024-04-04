New ?Matrix? Movie in the Works With Drew Goddard Writing, Directing

Warner Bros. has announced that a fifth Matrix movie is in the works, to be directed by Drew Goddard and executive produced by Lana Wachowski. This will be the first time the franchise proceeds without Lana or Lily Wachowski directing. The plot details have not been disclosed, nor has it been confirmed which characters from the original Matrix films will be making a return. Warner Bros. Motion Pictures’ president of production, Jesse Ehrman, however, has teased that the fifth installment would respect the franchise’s roots whilst advancing the fantasy world. The fourth and most recent installment, The Matrix Resurrections, arrived in 2021, and was the first to be directed solely by Lana, but failed to impress at the box office.