New Live-Action ‘Popeye’ Movie Currently In Development

A new live-action Popeye movie is in development with screenwriter Michael Caleo (Sexy Beast, The Sopranos). This will be the first big budget, live-action take on the classic comic character since the 1980 film featuring Robin Williams. While the original film received mixed reviews initially, it has since gained a cult following.

Popeye, the iconic spinach-loving sailor, celebrated his 95th anniversary this year after appearing in the 1929 comic “Thimble Theater.” The character has been the inspiration for various animated features, series, and even fashion collections.