New Lawsuit Reveals Abigail Breslin Accused Aaron Eckhart Of Being ‘Aggressive’ On The Set Of ‘Classified’

The producer on the film Classified filed a lawsuit against Abigail Breslin on Friday (November 3rd), stating that production “almost ground to a halt” due to allegations she confidentially made to SAG-AFTRA against Aaron Eckhart.

The lawsuit reveals that the Little Miss Sunshine actress refused to be alone with Eckhart on set, accusing him of “aggressive, demeaning and unprofessional” behavior. She also said his actions “placed her at various times in peril.”

The producer claims that they were forced to make changes on set that cost $80,000 as a result of her complaints. SAG-AFTRA also required the producer to do an investigative report.

“His investigation found no evidence in support to (sic) Breslin’s wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart,” the lawsuit states.

A representative for the My Sister’s Keeper actress told Variety in a statement, “Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she confidentially provided to SAG.”