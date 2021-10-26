New Details: Alec Baldwin Was Practicing Drawing A Gun When Weapon Discharged

New details emerged that Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing a gun on the set of the film Rust, when the revolver discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

An affidavit submitted to the New Mexico court was obtained by People.com. In it, Souza told police that Baldwin was sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw, when the weapon went off.

A cross draw is when a gunman removes a weapon from a holster situated on the opposite side of their body.

According to the affidavit, Souza was looking over the shoulder of Hutchins, watching Baldwin rehearse, when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop.

That’s when Hutchins grabbed her midsection and stumbled backwards and was assisted to the ground.

Souza was hit in the shoulder and said the incident wasn’t filmed, because they were just working on setting up the camera for the scene.

The affidavit also stated that Baldwin “had been very careful” with the firearms on set, recalling that earlier the actor “had made sure it was safe and that a child wasn’t near him when they were discharging a firearm during a previous scene.

According to the affidavit, all firearms on set were checked by armorer Hannah Gutierrez and then by assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun off to Baldwin.

TL;DR:

Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing a gun when the revolver discharged.

He was sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw, when the weapon went off.

The affidavit also stated that Baldwin “had been very careful” with the firearms on set.