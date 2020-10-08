New COVID Cases on ‘Jurassic’ Set

The latest Jurassic World film is being shut down yet again over a new batch of COVID-19 cases. The director Colin Trevorrow shared the sobering news on Twitter, writing: “Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

This has been a challenging time for Hollywood as studios shuffle around release dates, major box office markets remain shuttered and the return to the box office hasn’t really arrived as planned.

It’s unclear if its members of the cast or crew who got sick. Chris Pratt leads with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill returning as well.

The release date has already been pushed back to June of 2022. TBD if it will be pushed further.