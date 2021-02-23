New Couple? Lucy Hale + Skeet Ulrich

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale was spotted smooching Skeet Ulrich over the weekend at the Sweet Butter Café in L.A. In shots published by Page Six, the 31-year-old leans over to kiss the 51-year-old Scream alum.

At one point, she also kissed his hand.

Post-meal, the pair masked up and he embraced her from behind. Ulrich was previously linked to model Megan Blake Irwin, and the pair excited outrage for her age gap. She defended it. “I’m 28 and my boyfriend is 50,” she wrote via Instagram the following month. “There is NOTHING wrong or weird about this AT ALL. … If anyone has a problem or has anything to think or say about that than please unfollow us both and go about your OWN lives. LOVE IS LOVE. I hope and wish everyone finds real love in life.”

He was married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005, and they share 19-year-old twins, Jakob and Naiia. He was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015, and briefly engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

Hale has been linked most recently to Colton Underwood, but previously dated Chris Zylka and Anthony Kalabretta.