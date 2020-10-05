New Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein may be behind bars in New York, but that hasn’t stopped the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office from hitting him with six new counts of sexual assault.

Weinstein is being accused of raping a woman at an unnamed hotel in Beverly Hills between September 1, 2004 and September 30, 2005. He is also accused of raping another woman in 2009 and 2010. All told, the disgraced movie mogul is facing 11 charges in connection to assaults on five women at hotels in Beverly Hills, including four counts of rape, four counts of oral sex and two counts of sexual battery, plus another count of sexual penetration by force, per court papers obtained by Page Six.

The complaint includes accusations from unnamed women and one model named Lauren Young, who testified against him at his trial in New York.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” DA Jackie Lacey said in a statement. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Weinstein was first charged with assault and rape in L.A. in January; Lacey announced the charges the day before jury selection in his Manhattan rape trial. He was convicted of rape and is serving 23 years at the Wende Correctional Facility in Upstate New York.

L.A. prosecutors want to bring Weinstein to California to face charges; an extradition hearing is scheduled for December 11th. Weinstein denies the allegations.