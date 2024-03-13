Neve Campbell Returning For ‘Scream 7’ After Salary Dispute

Neve Campbell is set to return for Scream 7 after sitting out Scream 6 due to a salary dispute. “Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Additionally, Kevin Williamson, the creator and writer of the Scream franchise, will direct Scream 7. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who appeared in previous Scream films, will not return. Barrera was fired over social media posts about the Israel-Gaza conflict and Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.