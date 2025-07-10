Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ To Conclude After Season 10

Netflix’s hit reality makeover series Queer Eye is set to conclude after its upcoming 10th season. The announcement came via the streaming platform’s social media, stating the “Fab Five” will embark on one last journey. The feel-good show is a reboot of Bravo’s original 2003 series, first premiering on Netflix in 2018. It features five LGBTQ+ experts who spend a week improving the life of someone in need, with each season focusing on a different U.S. city. The original cast included Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France. After Season 8, Berk was replaced by interior designer Jeremiah Brent for the last two seasons. Production on the final 10th season began on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. The series has earned 11 Emmy wins and 37 nominations, holding the record for the most wins in the outstanding structured reality program category. (Variety)