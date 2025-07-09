Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 4 To Focus On Lizzie Borden Case

Netflix’s hit anthology series, Monster, is already gearing up for Season 4, with a focus on the infamous Lizzie Borden case. While Season 3’s premiere date is still pending, sources reveal that Season 4 is already set for a fall shoot. Lizzie Borden, accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892, was later acquitted, but the case’s notoriety persists in popular culture. Monster Season 3, which is expected to debut sometime this year, stars Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein alongside Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series first premiered on Netflix in 2022 to critical acclaim. (Variety)