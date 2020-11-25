Netflix Yanks Dave Chappelle's Show at His Request

Netflix has pulled Dave Chappelle’s sketch show from streaming after the comedian told the head honchos that the rights holder, ViacomCBS, licensed it without his say-so.

Netflix first made Chappelle’s Show available November 1st. The show aired on Comedy Central 2003-06. Chappelle has a complicated relationship with the show, having quit during the third season, and not owning the rights to the show.

Netflix has a contract worth millions of dollars with Chappelle for comedy specials, and keeping the peace may have been one of the big reasons the streamer bowed out, observers speculate. As of Tuesday, CBS All Access and HBO Max still made the show available.