Netflix to Integrate NASA+ Live Streaming Feeds

Netflix is set to incorporate live programming from NASA+ later this summer, marking the first time an external programmer’s feed will be available on the streaming platform. This collaboration follows Netflix’s recent deal with France’s TF1 broadcast network to include live feeds from its channels. NASA+ offers a range of content, including rocket launches, spacewalks, and mission coverage, aiming to engage audiences in space exploration. The free-to-access platform also partnered with Amazon Prime Video for wider distribution. NASA+ emphasizes sharing the story of space exploration with a broad audience, aligning with Netflix’s push for innovative and diverse programming. More details on the upcoming content integration will be revealed closer to the launch date. (Hollywoodreporter)