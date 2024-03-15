Netflix Teams With Kennedy Center To Stream Mark Twain Prize

Netflix has entered into a multi-year deal to exclusively stream the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony, which previously aired on PBS and then CNN. This year’s honoree is Kevin Hart, who will be recognized for his contributions to comedy at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on March 24th.

The event will be taped for its premiere on Netflix on May 11th, coinciding with the Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles. A star-studded lineup of performers including Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Jerry Seinfeld, and more will take part in the ceremony honoring Hart.