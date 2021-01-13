Netflix Shares Epic, Star-Studded Movie Release Schedule for 2021

Streamers have been keeping movie geeks happy throughout the pandemic as the box office suffers amid shut-downs and fear among movie-goers of contagion. If Netflix has its way, 2021 will be another banner year for the service. In October, Netflix promised its 193 million subscribers that new movies would be released weekly in 2021.

Now, it’s putting its money where its mouth is, and has released a star-studded slate of 71 films, from musicals to rom-coms to action films. Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among those featured in sizzle reel released Tuesday showcasing multiple projects that will hit small screens throughout the year.

Highlights, via Variety, include the mega-budgeted heist film Red Notice, starring Gal Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds; the Western The Harder They Fall with Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors; Adams’ The Woman in The Window; Zach Snyder’s Army of the Dead; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, tick … Boom!; and Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi and Meryl Streep.