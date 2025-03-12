Netflix Sets Remake Of Stephen King’s ‘Cujo’

Netflix has announced a remake of Stephen King’s novel Cujo, following a mother and son trapped in their car by a rabid dog. King’s 1981 book was previously adapted into a 1983 film starring Dee Wallace and Danny Pintauro that grossed $21 million worldwide on a $6 million budget. Meanwhile, Edgar Wright is adapting King’s The Running Man with a star-studded cast, and the Mike Flanagan-directed Life of Chuck is already getting critical acclaim. The Monkey, also based on a King story, is in theaters now. King’s presence also extends to the small screen with HBO’s upcoming It prequel series and a Carrie series at Amazon helmed by Flanagan. (Variety)