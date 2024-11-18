Netflix Says Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Fight Viewed By 60 Million Households

The heavyweight boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson saw an estimated 60 million global households tune in on Netflix — peaking at 65 million streams. Despite widely-reported issues with buffering throughout the broadcast, the streamer considers it the largest live event they’ve produced, breaking records in the U.S. Audiences were largely disappointed by the fight, in which Paul prevailed over the much older boxing legend in a unanimous decision after eight rounds. Paul earned $40 million, compared to Tyson’s $20 million. The undercard match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor also drew an impressive rating of 50 million viewers. (Variety)