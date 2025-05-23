Netflix Nabs Robert Langdon Series From Author Dan Brown

Netflix has acquired rights to The Secret Of Secrets, the latest Robert Langdon novel by Dan Brown, for a new series co-written with the author. The plot follows Langdon as he races to rescue a missing scientist and her revolutionary manuscript. The latest Langdon adventure follows previous hits like The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. Carlton Cuse (Locke & Key, Bates Motel) will serve as showrunner for the new series, which will blend science fiction and mystical elements. Previous big-screen Langdon adaptations starred Tom Hanks and grossed $1.47 billion worldwide despite getting mostly poor reviews from both critics and audiences. (THR)