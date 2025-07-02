Netflix Acquires ‘What’s In A Box’ Game Show; Neil Patrick Harris To Host

Netflix is preparing to launch a new game show titled What’s In The Box, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris. The high-stakes series challenges contestants to participate in a “massive guessing game” where they must correctly identify the contents of giant boxes to win life-changing prizes. Each 45-minute episode will feature pairs of contestants facing off in fast-paced trivia rounds, with shifting alliances and unexpected twists testing their strategy and stamina. The official description promises “jaw-dropping prizes, wild surprises and unexpected reveals” as the game unfolds. The new game show is part of Netflix’s growing slate of unscripted programming. (Deadline)