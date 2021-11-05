NeNe Leakes Is Open To Returning To RHOA

NeNe Leakes said that she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta if she and Andy Cohen were to have a sit down. She told the ladies of The Real, “Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show. I’m OK with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things.”

She continued, “I’m happy to return to the show. And besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show [during Season 13].”

She later mentioned her relationship with Cohen, saying, “I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time, and I love Benny boo, [Cohen’s son], and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk, and then we’re off to the races.”