NeNe Leakes’ 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Heart Failure And Stroke

NeNe Leakes revealed on Monday (October 10th) that her 23-year-old son Brentt is having trouble speaking following a stroke he suffered last month.

In a video shared to her Instagram stories, Leakes said, “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said Brentt is now “struggling with speaking.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that because of his age, doctors suspected drug use could be the cause, but she confirmed that he “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and that his drug tests came back negative.

“We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause then obviously they could treat the cause,” she said. The Apprentice alum added that she FaceTimed with Brentt on Monday morning (October 10th) and that he was in “good spirits,” but that they are both “shocked, just shocked.” She asked fans to “keep us in your prayers.”