Neel Nanda, ‘Scream VII,’ Melissa Barrera + More!

NEEL NANDA DIES AT 32: Variety reports that stand-up comedian Neel Nanda has passed away at the age of 32. Nanda appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adam Devine’s House Party, Flophouse, and Coming to the Stage. His cause of death is not yet known.

‘SCREAM VII’ DIRECTOR DROPS OUT OF THE FILM: Christopher Landon was slated to direct the next installment in the Scream franchise, Scream VII, but has decided to walk away from the project instead. “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others,” he wrote on X on Saturday (December 23rd). “It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.” This comes after Spyglass fired Melissa Barrera from the pic for posting to social media about Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, and after Jenna Ortega announced she would no longer star in it.