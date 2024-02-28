NBC Special Will Mark 10 Years Of Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

NBC is marking 10 years of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon with a two-hour anniversary show airing in primetime on May 14th. The special will feature some of the show’s favorite sketches, celebrity guests and musical performances.

“We’re so grateful that we get to do this job, and I want to thank everyone on our staff and crew — and of course all of you for tuning in every single night for the past ten years,” Fallon told his audience on Monday while announcing the special. “From ‘Tight Pants’ with Will Ferrell to me almost dating Nicole Kidman, and musical bits like ‘Classroom Instruments’ with Metallica and Adele – we’ve had so many fun moments.”