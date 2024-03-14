NBC Reveals Hosts For Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning will host the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics on NBC, with support from other network personalities. The event, set to take place on July 26th, will have a unique twist — taking place along the Seine river instead of a traditional stadium setup.

“The opening ceremony is going to be so different and unique,” NBC Sports announcer Mike Tirico explained. “Down the Seine, down the river with the athletes on a boat, so it’s not the stadium where they walk in. It will incorporate Paris.”

Manning also expressed his excitement, revealing that he will be fulfilling a promise made to his mother. “I took a little French in high school, and I told my mother I would take her to Paris one day. 30 years to the time I graduated, I’m taking my mom to Paris for the Olympics,” he said.