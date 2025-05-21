NBC Eyes Game Show ‘Win Win’ That Gives Viewers A Stake In The Action

NBC is set to launch Win Win, a game show that offers both in-studio contestants and viewers the opportunity to win prizes. The show is making its international debut on ITV in the U.K., with NBCUniversal licensing the show globally. Win Win will feature 40 in-studio participants answering trivia questions derived from a nationwide survey, and viewers can join in via an app for a chance to win prizes alongside the on-screen players. The game culminates in a jackpot round where one contestant is guaranteed to win big. Sharon Vuong, NBC’s executive vice president of unscripted programming, expressed enthusiasm, noting, “Win Win is a fresh, high-stakes format that delivers on its name by giving viewers and contestants alike the chance to walk away winners.” (THR)