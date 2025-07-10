NBC Announces Airdate For ‘Wicked’ Concert Special Ahead Of Sequel Release

NBC has announced the upcoming premiere of a Wicked concert special, set to air on November 6th. The two-hour event, filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will feature Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo leading a cast of co-stars and surprise guests. The special will air on NBC and be available for next-day streaming on Peacock. Viewers can expect performances of songs from the original Wicked movie, as well as the possibility of a sneak peek at material from the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good. Released in November, the first Wicked film became a global phenomenon, grossing over $750 million at the worldwide box office and becoming the biggest Broadway musical adaptation ever. The movie also earned 10 Academy Award nominations, with two wins. (Deadline)