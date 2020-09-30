Naya Rivera‘s Sister Responds to Critics Who Question Her for Living With Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla is showing up for her family, and not trolls on Instagram. The 25-year-old’s decision to move in with her late sister’s ex Ryan Dorsey, to help him raise her nephew Josey, has been questioned on social media.

In response, she said on IG Story: “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself.”

Nickayla, Ryan and his parents are raising the 5-year-old Josey together, after Naya drowned in Lake Piru at age 33 on July 8th. Josey was found safe on their rented boat hours later.