Nathan Fielder Calls FAA ‘Dumb’ After Agency Rejects ‘The Rehearsal’ Findings

Comedian Nathan Fielder, who obtained his pilot’s license for the second season of his HBO series The Rehearsal, argued that the FAA’s training for airline crews. His hypothesis is that co-pilots often struggle to establish honest communication with the captain in the cockpit, which can lead to critical issues going unaddressed during flights. To test his theory, Fielder conducted a series of social simulations as part of the show. The season finale culminated with Fielder successfully piloting a 737 aircraft carrying 150 passengers. In response to Fielder’s critique, the FAA stated that it requires all airline crew to complete Crew Resource Management training. “That’s dumb. They’re dumb,” Fielder responded on CNN yesterday. He argues that the training is limited to a brief PowerPoint presentation lacking “anything that makes it stick emotionally.” (NBC News)