Natalie Portman, Sylvester Stallone, Sheryl Lee Ralph + More!

NATALIE PORTMAN ADDRESSES HER HUSBAND BENJAMIN MILLEPIED’S RUMORED AFFAIR: Natalie Portman doesn’t want to “contribute” to the speculation about her personal life. Speaking with Vanity Fair on Wednesday (February 21st) about the rumors that her husband Benjamin Millepied had an affair, the Thor actor said, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.” Portman’s statement comes nearly a year after it was reported that Millepied cheated on her with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Étienne.

SYLVESTER STALLONE’S DAUGHTER REVEALS HE ‘PUT A LITTLE KNIFE’ IN HER BACKPACK IN FOURTH GRADE FOR SELF DEFENSE: On the season two premiere of The Family Stallone Wednesday (February 21st), Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine shared how the Rocky actor prepared her for self-defense. “He made us practice pepper spray each other,” she said in a confessional. “Oh my God, that’s so bad. He put a little knife in my backpack in fourth grade.”

LENA WAITHE PAYS TRIBUTE TO SHERYL LEE RALPH: Lena Waithe took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 21st) to honor Abbott Elementary actor Sheryl Lee Ralph, whom she presented the ACLU-SoCal Bill of Rights Award to recently. Sharing photos of the pair together at the event, The Chi creator wrote, “DIVVVVVAAAA! Celebrating the incomparable Sheryl Lee Ralph, a true Hollywood powerhouse and a beacon of inspiration … Your legacy is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. We are continuously inspired and you are our National Treasure!”

EMMA STONE SAYS SHE’LL NEVER JOKE ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT AGAIN: Emma Stone told Variety in an interview published Wednesday (February 21st) that she learned her lesson when it comes to making jokes about Taylor Swift. The Poor Things actor jokingly called Swift an “a—hole” at the Golden Globes this year. “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” she said. Pointing to herself, Stone added, “What a dope.”