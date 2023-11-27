Natalie Portman Says It Was ‘An Accident Of Luck’ That She Was Not Harmed As A Child Actor

Natalie Portman reflected on life as a child actor in Hollywood during a recent interview with Variety.

“I would not encourage young people to go into this,” the May December actor said candidly. Clarifying this statement, she added, “I don’t mean ever; I mean as children.”

Portman touched on the number of former child actors who have come forward in recent years with terrible experiences in the industry. “I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it,” she said. “Having said that, I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years. It’s made people more aware and careful.”

The V for Vendetta actor, who got her start in Hollywood at the age of 13, also commented on her own experience, saying, “I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents.”

The mother of two added, “Ultimately, I don’t believe that kids should work. I think kids should play and go to school.”