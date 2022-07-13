Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Refrained From Eating Meat Before Their Kissing Scene

Chris Hemsworth has a lot going for him. In a recent interview with UK’s Capital FM, Natalie Portman shared that her Thor: Love and Thunder costar refrained from eating meat for hours before they shot their kissing scene—out of respect for Portman.

“He’s really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person,” Portman said.

This comes after Hemsworth shared a heartfelt post about what a proud dad he was on Monday (July 11th). Posting photos of his daughter on the set of two different Thor movies, he wrote, “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.”