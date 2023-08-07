Natalie Portman, Jeremy Allen White, Kaitlyn Bristowe + More!

NATALIE PORTMAN IS SPOTTED WITHOUT HER WEDDING RING: Entertainment Tonight reports that Natalie Portman was photographed in Sydney, Australia, at the Angel City Equity Summit without her wedding ring on the day that marked her 11th wedding anniversary with Benjamin Millepied. This comes after it was reported that Millepied had an affair with a 25-year-old woman.

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE KISSES ASHLEY MOORE AMID DIVORCE FROM ADDISON TIMLIN: Jeremy Allen White appears to be moving on amid his ongoing divorce from Addison Timlin, with whom he shares two children. According to TMZ, the Bear actor was photographed kissing model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 5th). This comes after the Shameless actor was spotted hugging his estranged wife and playing with their children at a park in Los Angeles last weekend. Since he was photographed kissing her on the forehead at the time, some speculated they were getting back together.

KAITLYN BRISTOWE AND JASON TARTICK BREAK UP: One of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples has decided to call it quits. On Sunday (August 6th), Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced in a joint Instagram post that they are going their separate ways after four years together. “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the pair wrote alongside a photo of them smiling and holding hands together. The former couple added that they are going to continue being friends and that their dogs, Ramen & Pinot, will “continue to be cared for together as brothers.”

NICOLE ‘SNOOKI’ POLIZZI SAYS JOY BEHAR ONCE TOLD HER SHE’S ‘NOT ITALIAN:’ Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that The View cohost Joy Behar is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. “Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in the bathroom and said, ‘You’re not Italian!'” Polizzi claimed. When host Andy Cohen asked her how she responded, Polizzi said, “I said, ‘OK, ma’am.'”