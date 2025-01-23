Natalie DiDonato, Former ‘Mob Wives’ Cast Member, Reported Missing In Vegas

The family of former Mob Wives reality TV figure Natalie “Nat D” DiDonato have reported her missing, prompting Las Vegas police to search for the 44-year-old. DiDonato, who appeared in Season 5 of the show, was last known to be in Las Vegas, according to records found by her family, with her sister revealing that she was originally expected to travel from Philadelphia to Florida before disappearing. DiDonato, the cousin of the slain mobster Frank “Frankie Flowers” D’Alfonso, had just posted on Instagram five weeks ago that she had recently lost 10 pounds and was feeling good at age 44. “Getting older is a blessing, can’t believe I made it this far,” she wrote. (NBC News)