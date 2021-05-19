Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Girl at Age 50

Supermodel Naomi Campbell surprised fans with the news that she has welcomed a baby girl. The 50-year-old shared her news on Instagram.

She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

A source exclusively tells Page Six, “Naomi has been wanting to be a mother for a long time and it finally happened. She is the godmother to many friends and family’s kids and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family.”

Her celebrity friends responded with warmth and love.

Zoe Saldana commented, “oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

Marc Jacobs wrote, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Gabrielle Union, Donatella Versace, Kerry Washington and others also shared their best wishes too,